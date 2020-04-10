Ten crises to remember as the world battles COVID-19

Dozens of countries in humanitarian crisis are now being hit by COVID-19, leading to massive mobilization efforts. But it is crucial that the funding for this scale-up be additional funding – to the Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19 – rather than diverting from ongoing humanitarian operations that are keeping tens of millions of people alive. This year, we aim to help 109 million of the world’s most vulnerable people with life-saving support. That includes food, malnutrition treatment, cholera, measles and polio prevention, emergency education and protection. If funding for these efforts is diverted, lives will be lost.

Here we highlight 10 crises that the international community cannot neglect.

Read more on UN OCHA