Technical Guidance For Non-Food Items (NFIs)

Overview

This document guides humanitarian agencies involved in delivering Non-Food Items (NFIs) assistance in Yemen to support vulnerable families with individual and general household items to preserve their health, safety, dignity, and well-being. The kits used within this guide are based on an average family of 7 members. Nevertheless, family composition with the ratio/children/infant varying significantly from case to case, this document aim to offer flexibility respecting a commonly agreed rule for calculation. Partners should tailor packages (both in terms of type and quantity of items) based on cluster specifications stated below to ensure compliance to cluster guidelines.

A principal focus is to ensure that the quality of items distributed meets the needs of recipients adequately, long-lasting, fit for the purpose, and does not pose any risk to the beneficiaries. To ensure the NFIs meets the standards and specifications, the Shelter Cluster team carried out a rapid market assessment in the different governorates of Yemen facilitated by the Sub-National Cluster Coordinators (SNCCs). They compiled the price list and the availability of the items in relation to the specifications in the local market, and they subsequently reported their findings. From these assessments, the team categorized the items as internationally procured items or locally available items.

The recommended kits cost envelopes are included in this guide to encourage the equitability of assistance between agencies and across different geographic locations. They are based on estimated market costs1 (as of August 2020) to meet basic household needs. The price indicated are an average amount calculated according the type of sourcing for a large quantity, for the local sourced items we have conducted the estimate cost from seven different hubs that the cluster has focal persons and for the International procurement we have considered UNHCR international frame work agreement price list, The price indications does NOT include any sorts of operational cost like warehousing, transport, distribution cost and/or custom clearance. Guidance on specifications has been provided as a pointer to quality and standards for items. The content of kits should meet the minimum requirements set out below and aligned with the results of the needs assessments.