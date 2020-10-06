Technical assistance and capacity-building for Yemen in the field of human rights (A/HRC/45/L.51)

The Human Rights Council,

Guided by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the provisions of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and recalling relevant international human rights treaties,

Recognizing the primary responsibility of States to promote and protect human rights,

Reaffirming its strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Yemen,

Recalling Security Council resolutions 2014 (2011) of 21 October 2011, 2051 (2012) of 12 June 2012 and 2140 (2014) of 26 February 2014, and Human Rights Council resolutions 18/19 of 29 September 2011, 19/29 of 23 March 2012, 21/22 of 27 September 2012, 24/32 of 27 September 2013, 27/19 of 25 September 2014, 30/18 of 2 October 2015, 33/16 of 29 September 2016, 36/31 of 29 September 2017, 39/23 of 28 September 2018 and 42/31 of 27 September 2019,

Emphasizing Security Council resolutions 2216 (2015) of 14 April 2015 and 2451 (2018) of 21 December 2018,

Welcoming the Stockholm Agreement, accepted by the Government of Yemen and the Houthis, for a ceasefire in Hudaydah city, and the mutual redeployment of the forces from the ports of Hudaydah, Salif and Ra’s Isa, thereby establishing a mechanism for activating the exchange of prisoners, lifting the siege of the city of Ta’izz and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid,

Reiterating its strong support for the efforts of the Secretary-General and the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, and recalling the need for all parties to the conflict to react in a flexible and constructive manner and without preconditions to these efforts, and to fully and immediately implement all provisions of relevant Security Council resolutions, while welcoming in this regard the positive engagement of the Government of Yemen,