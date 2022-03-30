Targeting half a million people, HUMAN ACCESS launches its Ramadan Campaign in all Governorates

HUMAN ACCESS launched its Ramadan Campaign, for the current year, "1443 AH - 2022 AD", in partnership with many donor organizations and support agencies, under the slogan "Make Ramadan a joy." The campaign targets about half a million people, among the neediest groups.

The Ramadan campaign, which will be implemented in all governorates of Yemen, aims to contribute to alleviating the suffering of displaced, poor and affected families, and families of orphans, and to bring joy and happiness to their families and loved ones, during the blessed month of Ramadan, in light of the humanitarian and living conditions in the country.

In a special statement, Dr. Abdulwasee Al-Waseiy, Secretary-General of HUMAN ACCESS, stated that the Ramadan charity projects, for this year, include three main projects, which are the food baskets, the fasting person’s breakfast, clothing and the Eid gift, explaining that HUMAN ACCESS has approved the distribution in accordance with the requirements of public safety, and taking precautionary and preventive measures to confront the Corona Virus.

Dr. Al-Waseiy extended his thanks to the owners of White Hands for their continuous support for HUMAN ACCESS projects, throughout the year, and everyone who made and contributed to supporting Ramadan projects, including organizations, charities, supportive personalities, and philanthropists, at home and abroad, calling for more voluntary efforts, and providing humanitarian services, given the increasing need, especially in light of the current conditions in Yemen.

At the conclusion of his statement, Dr. Abdulwaseh Al-Waseiy, Secretary-General of HUMAN ACCESS, congratulated the Yemeni people, and the people of the Arab and Islamic Nations, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, asking Allah Almighty to bring it back to everyone in Yemen with goodness and blessings.