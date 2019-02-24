Taoyuan Ximen Elementary School raised $5,400 for Yemen

The students was inspired by Yemen news, and decided to raise funds for Yemen relief. They came up with an idea for hand-Christmas cards and hand-Red envelopes that told the recipient a money had been donated on their behalf. they successfully raised a total donation NT$5,400. All of the funds are supported the "Everywhere for Everyone" to assist projects that will help Yemen relief purposesdonation. For donation information, please visit https://goo.gl/EsgttV.

The Red Cross Society of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Secretary-general Mr. Chang arrived at Taoyuan Ximen Elementary School thanked the donors for their altruistic dedication. All ages to do their part to make our world a better place.