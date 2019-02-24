24 Feb 2019

Taoyuan Ximen Elementary School raised $5,400 for Yemen

Report
from Taiwan Red Cross
Published on 23 Feb 2019 View Original

The students was inspired by Yemen news, and decided to raise funds for Yemen relief. They came up with an idea for hand-Christmas cards and hand-Red envelopes that told the recipient a money had been donated on their behalf. they successfully raised a total donation NT$5,400. All of the funds are supported the "Everywhere for Everyone" to assist projects that will help Yemen relief purposesdonation. For donation information, please visit https://goo.gl/EsgttV.

The Red Cross Society of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Secretary-general Mr. Chang arrived at Taoyuan Ximen Elementary School thanked the donors for their altruistic dedication. All ages to do their part to make our world a better place.

