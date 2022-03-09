Tamdeen Youth Meets with ZOA to Discuss Humanitarian Response in Yemen [EN/AR]

Today in Sana'a, Mr. Hussein Al Suhaily, Chairman of Tamdeen Youth Foundation, Coordinator of the Humanitarian Action Localization and Economic Recovery Initiatives in Yemen, visited ZOA Organization to discuss the reality of the humanitarian response in Yemen and efforts to optimize its mechanisms.

Together with ZOA's Director General of Programs, Eng. Ammar Al Asadi, Al Suhaily reviewed the developments of the Localization Initiative, and the reality of partnership with international organizations.

He emphasized that international organizations did not have a strategy to partner with local organizations, pointing out the importance of adhering to the outcomes of 2016 Humanitarian Summit, the "Grand Bargain" and the "Charter for Change".

"We mean not only to partner with Tamdeen Youth Foundation, but with all local organizations," Al Suhaily said, praising ZOA for being the first to support the Humanitarian Action Localization Initiative in Yemen.

For his part, Al Asadi said, "in ZOA, we have an ambitious plan to partner in humanitarian action with local organizations, and we are currently preparing a strategy to develop the localization process."

A unified tool for assessing partners is needed, he said, establishing a comprehensive partnership strategy, noting the importance of involving local organizations from the bargaining of the initial plan.

The meeting was attended by TYF's Advocacy Officer, Mr. Ammar Al Ashwal, and its MEAL Officer, Ms. Bushra Abdullah.