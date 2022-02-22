Tamdeen Youth Discusses Economic Recovery Efforts and Opportunities With the Federation of Yemen Chambers of Commerce and Industry [EN/AR]

Arabic version

Today, Tamdeen Youth Foundation visited the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Sana'a to discuss cooperation and integration between CSOs and the private sector, leading to recovery and economic recovery.

Mr. Hussien Al Suhaily, Chairman of TYF, Coordinator of the Humanitarian Action Localization Initiative, and Coordinator of the Economic Recovery Program, said that civil society and the private sector must intervene to neutralize the economy from war and inter-conflict, while stressing the need for the private sector to be neutral.

He added that there were many complications that grow and expand every day in the economic, stressing that the intervention of civil society and the private sector to reduce and overcome them is really an urgent need.

"Since the economic is the gateway to war, it is also the gateway to peace, and there are many opportunities that civil society and the private sector have to invest in, so the primary responsibility is to neutralize the economy and activate the role of the private sector at the current phase, noting that private sector advocacy is in fact pro-citizen," Al Suhaily said

In turn, Mr. Mohammed Qafla, the Director-General of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, welcomed TYF, and said: "We follow TYF's activities with great interest, and we pin our hope to Tamdeen Youth as the key player in the recovery and economic recovery program, and because it has extensive and good relations with international organizations, the private sector and Governments in the North and South.

"We have already asked the United Nations to press for the neutralization of commercial and industrial facilities from the conflict, particularly from air strikes, but unfortunately we continue to see the economy targeted directly and indirectly," Qafla added

He saw the need for a mechanism for qualitative and thorough studies on the role of the private sector in the economic recovery.

"At the General Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, we support TYF's efforts to neutralize the economy, and its initiatives to optimize the humanitarian response mechanism and economic recovery." Qafla concluded

This visit is part of TYF's efforts to the humanitarian action localization and economic recovery.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Abdullah Shaiban, Former Undersecretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Public Spinning and Textile Corporation, Mr. Ammar Al Ashwal, TYF's Advocacy and Lobbying Officer, Mr. Abdul Qawi Hajib, TYF's Director of the Humanitarian Action Localization Program, and by the Federation's Director of Commercial Management, Mr. Essam Al Zubairi, and its Liaison Strategy Officer, Dr. Taha Al Mahbashi.