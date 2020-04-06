Taizz Central Prison is hit resulting in multiple fatalities and injured

Sana’a, 6 April 2020 – Initial reports indicate that on 5 April, 6 women including a child were killed and at least 11 others injured, when shells hit the women’s section of the Central Prison in Al Mudhaffar District in Taizz Governorate. The number of casualties is likely higher.

“We share our deepest condolences with families who are grieving for their loved ones and we wish the injured a swift recovery,” said Ms. Lise Grande, Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen.

“A strike like this, which results in the killing and injury of defenseless women and children, cannot be justified,” said Ms. Grande. “It is an appalling breach of international humanitarian principles.”

The injured were rushed to Al Thawra and Al Bureihi hospitals where humanitarian partners are providing surgical and medical supplies, including trauma kits. Al Thawra Hospital was hit by missiles twice in March.

“We’re facing massive humanitarian problems in the country,” said Ms. Grande. “There’s no reason and no justification for these strikes and attacks to continue.”

“It’s time for the parties to sit together and find political solutions.”

Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian disaster. Nearly 80 per cent of the population requires some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Ten million people are a step away from famine and 7 million people are malnourished. Nearly 14 million people depend on humanitarian aid every month. Of the UN’s 41 major humanitarian programmes, 31 will either reduce or shut during April unless funding is urgently received.