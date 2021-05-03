TİKA's Erenler Sofrası is in Yemen

As part of the Erenler Sofrası Ramadan Program, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) distributed 45 tonnes of food packages to 1,000 needy families in Yemen.

Initiated by TİKA after the year 2021 was declared by the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey as the Year of Yunus Emre and Turkish Language, the Year of Haji Bektash Veli and the Year of Ahi Evran; “Erenler Sofrası” put a smile on the faces of needy people in Yemen.

In his speech about the Erenler Sofrası Program which has been initiated by TİKA in Yemen, TİKA’s Yemen Coordinator Abdullah Sarı said: “We are now a guest at the tables of our brothers in Yemen thanks to the Erenler Sofrası Program that we started in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism”.

Having stated that they wished a peaceful fasting season for the 1,000 families in Yemen who have been helped through Erenler Sofrası, Abdullah Sarı said that they have distributed approximately 45 tonnes of food aid, including basic human needs, to many people, starting with the orphanages, women's shelters, disadvantaged groups and internal migrants. Sarı expressed that they have been avoiding crowded events due to the pandemic and that they have been delivering aid to the beneficiaries individually.

Having underlined that the Erenler Sofrası program is still going on in Yemen, Sarı said that they would be sharing iftar meals with 7,000 Yemenis for two weeks and that they have been delivering food packages to 500 people per day on average. Sarı also said that they would be delivering meat to orphanages and 500 needy families before Eid al-Fitr. Having stated that they would be reaching out to 16,000 Yemenis during the month of Ramadan thanks to Erenler Sofrası, Sarı added that they would be sending regards and prayers of Turkish people.