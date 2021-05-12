TİKA's Erenler Sofrası Keeps On Reaching Out To Needy People in Yemen

1,000 food packages, 7,000 meals of iftar food and 3.5 tonnes of meat have been distributed in Yemen within the scope of the “Erenler Sofrası” Ramadan program, which has been carried out by TİKA inspired by the figures who are seen as the heart of Anatolia due to the year 2021 being declared as the Year of Yunus Emre, Ahi Evran and Haji Bektash Veli, the spiritual guides of Anatolia.

In addition to the 1,000 food packages, 7,000 meals of iftar food and 3.5 tonnes of meat have been delivered to needy people for two weeks.

TİKA had shared 45 tonnes of humanitarian aid with 1,000 families at the beginning of Ramadan, intended for orphanages, women's shelters and disadvantaged groups.