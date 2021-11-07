TİKA and AFAD Continue to Heal the Wounds of the Civil War in Yemen

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) continue to make an effort with the motto “All For a Smile” in order to alleviate the damage caused by the civil war in Yemen and to help children who were affected by the war to regain their hope.

TİKA and AFAD aim to distract people from the traumas of the war, to normalize life, to help people who are inactive and severely disappointed find their passion for life and make them feel valued, and to ensure the social and economic integration of socially-disadvantaged groups. In this context, TİKA and AFAD implemented a joint project with the motto “All For a Smile” and provided prosthetics to 30 children who were affected by the destruction during the civil war and lost their limbs.

In his speech at the Nur Prosthetics and Orthotic Center in the capital city of Aden, where the project was implemented, Abdullah Sarı, Coordinator at TİKA’s Program Coordination Office, stated that the civil war, which has been going on for more than 6 years in Yemen, affected tens of thousands of people, mostly children, even though the exact figure is not known. Stressing that nothing could be as valuable as a smile on a child’s face, he noted that before the prosthetics were attached, all the necessary comprehensive examinations were performed on children who lost their limbs and were brought to Aden from different cities, under the supervision of medical specialists.