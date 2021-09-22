Switzerland strengthens its humanitarian commitment in Yemen and co-hosts a high-level event

At a high-level event on the margins of the general debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Ignazio Cassis, head of the FDFA, pledged to increase Switzerland's contribution to humanitarian aid in Yemen by USD 1 million.

On the margins of the general debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York and as a follow-up to the Yemen pledging conference in March 2021, the meeting of all relevant actors co-chaired by Sweden, the European Union and Switzerland once again highlighted the enormous humanitarian needs in this part of the world. Ignazio Cassis reiterated his call for respect for international humanitarian law, stressing the need for safe, unhindered humanitarian access and advocating for UN-led peace efforts. "Since we met six months ago, we have made significant progress," said Cassis. "Many lives have been saved, largely thanks to your support. Nevertheless, the situation remains precarious. It is in our hands to make a difference today for millions of Yemeni men, women and children."

World's worst humanitarian crisis The armed conflict that erupted in 2015 has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis, leaving over 20 million people, 70% of the Yemeni population, in need of humanitarian assistance. Yemen is also in the midst of a full-scale migration crisis involving 3.6 million internally displaced persons, with devastating consequences for health, nutrition and children's education.

In addition to the CHF 14 million it has already committed, Switzerland will increase its contribution to the humanitarian response by USD 1 million. Since 2017, Switzerland has provided Yemen with humanitarian aid worth CHF 71 million, focusing primarily on water, sanitation, food security and protection for civilians.