Switzerland pledges CHF 14.5 million for humanitarian aid to Yemen

Geneva, 16.03.2022 - At the High-Level Pledging Event on the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen, held in Geneva in a hybrid format, President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis announced further CHF 14.5 million in financial support for humanitarian aid activities on the ground. The conference was opened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

At the pledging event co-chaired by the Swedish and Swiss governments as well as the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, President of the Swiss Confederation and FDFA head Ignazio Cassis reaffirmed his support for the people of Yemen, whose humanitarian needs are increasing by the day.

Opening the pledging event via videoconference from Bern, Mr Cassis began with a message of solidarity with Ukraine. He added that while war is raging in Ukraine not far from our doorstep, "we must not forget other crises".

"Let's offer concrete support and the prospect of a better future to millions of Yemeni women, men and children," he said. Switzerland pledged CHF 14.5 million to support the activities of humanitarian organisations such as the ICRC and United Nations World Food Programme. Switzerland's support will focus primarily on water, sanitation, food security and civilian protection. Ministers from a dozen countries and representatives of international organisations and NGOs took part in the event, which was held in a hybrid format in Geneva. One of the worst humanitarian crises worldwide

The situation in Yemen is one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, leaving over 23 million people, more than two thirds of the Yemeni population, in acute need of humanitarian assistance. Women and children are the most severely affected by the crisis.

Yemen is also in the midst of a massive migration crisis involving 4 million internally displaced persons, with devastating consequences for health, nutrition and children's education.

The pledging event's aim was to gather funds for the humanitarian organisations active in the country. Switzerland considers it crucially important that these organisations have sufficient room for manoeuvre to deliver humanitarian assistance effectively to the population in need.

Supporting a political solution to the conflict

In addition to the support provided to strengthen humanitarian assistance on the ground, further efforts are under way to encourage the parties to the conflict to agree to a cease-fire. Switzerland supports the call for a cease-fire and the UN's efforts to facilitate a political solution to the conflict.

Address for enquiries

FDFA Communication

Federal Palace West Wing

CH-3003 Bern, Switzerland

Tel. Communication service: +41 58 462 31 53

Tel. Press service: +41 58 460 55 55

E-mail: kommunikation@eda.admin.ch

Twitter: @SwissMFA