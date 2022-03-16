Sweden contributes US$2.1 million to UNICEF’s humanitarian response activities in Yemen [EN/AR]

**Sana'a, 16 2022 ** – The Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) has contributed SEK 20 million (approximately US$2.1 million) in flexible funding to UNICEF's Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC). This generous contribution will allow thousands of vulnerable children and women to benefit from urgent lifesaving services.

Flexible funding enables UNICEF to be more agile, as it gives the possibility to steer resources to the most critical parts of our operations to continue delivering our mandate where it is needed the most. For years, Sweden has been a major support to UNICEF Yemen with yearly contributions of flexible funding.

"Children and families in Yemen continue to bear the brunt of a complex situation. After seven years of conflict, children and their families increasingly suffer from severe acute malnutrition, disease outbreaks, and lack of safe water," said UNICEF Representative to Yemen, Philippe Duamelle. "We would like to thank Sweden for its generous and sustained support to Yemeni children. With this new funding, UNICEF will continue its efforts to meet the needs of children and families in the country, in the hope of a better future."