Suspected diphtheria cases in Yemen near 500 -WHO
The spread of diphtheria - which can be prevented by vaccine - compounds widespread hunger and one of the worst cholera outbreaks ever recorded
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - At least 471 people in Yemen are believed to have been infected with diphtheria, killing one in 10 of them since the outbreak began in mid-August, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.
