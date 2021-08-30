Supply of reproductive health kits to health facilities in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra governorates

Health centers in Broom Mayfa and Ghayl Bawazir districts in Hadramaut Governorate and Al-Ghaydah district in Al-Mahra Governorate have been provided with emergency reproductive health kits, which contain clean delivery supplies and tools. This falls within the activities of the project to support reproductive health services implemented by HUMAN ACCESS in partnership with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The supplied items helped meet the needs of the targeted health centers, continue their health services, and enhance their role in offering the necessary medical services to beneficiaries.