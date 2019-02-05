The supervisory committee on the implementation of the prisoner exchange agreement reconvenes in Amman on 5 February

The Supervisory Committee on the implementation of the prisoner exchange agreement is scheduled to reconvene in Amman tomorrow, 5 February. The Committee includes representatives of the Government of Yemen and Ansar Allah, and is co-chaired by the Office of the Special Envoy and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, and the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, are scheduled to take part in the first day of the committee’s meetings.

During this round of technical meetings, the Supervisory Committee will discuss the steps taken by the two parties to finalize the lists of prisoners to advance the implementation of the agreement.

It is worth noting that the prisoner exchange agreement, signed in December 2018, was the first agreement concluded between the two parties since the outbreak of the war in Yemen. The Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of Yemen extends its appreciation to the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for hosting this important meeting.