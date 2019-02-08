The Supervisory Committee on the Implementation of the Prisoner Exchange Agreement Continues its Work

The Supervisory Committee on the implementation of the Prisoner Exchange Agreement, comprised of representatives of the Government of Yemen and Ansar Allah, and co-chaired by the Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary General for Yemen (OSESGY) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), held its second meeting in Amman, Jordan, on 5 to 8 February 2019.

The two parties remain committed to the release of all prisoners and detainees, missing persons, arbitrarily detained and forcibly disappeared persons, and those under house arrest, based on a phased implementation. They furthermore have reaffirmed their readiness to do their utmost to achieve this shared objective, recognizing the urgent need to reunite detainees with their families.

The Committee has made important progress in moving the release process forward, including by providing additional information on the status of individuals included in the lists of prisoners.The Committee’s current session will remain open to provide the parties an opportunity to continue working together to enhance the level and quality of information, to enable the expected finalization of the lists in the near future.

The Sub-Committee on Dead Bodies and Human Remains held its first set of meetings and agreed to a joint plan of action based on specific principles and a timeline to complete the exchange of bodies.

OSESGY and ICRC will continue to support the parties’ efforts in implementing the agreement, including by providing technical assistance.