The Supervisory Committee on the Implementation of the Prisoner Exchange Agreement concludes its meeting

Amman, 21 February 2021 - The fifth meeting of the Supervisory Committee on the Implementation of the Prisoners and Detainees Exchange Agreement between the parties to the conflict in Yemen concluded today. The meeting was co-chaired by the Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

During the talks, the parties discussed strategies and possibilities to fulfill their commitments under the Stockholm Agreement. Although the parties did not agree to releases during this round of talks, they committed to keep discussing the parameters of a future expanded release operation. “I am disappointed that this round of talks did not amount to what we saw in Switzerland last September which resulted in the historic release of 1056 detainees” Mr. Griffiths said. “I urge the parties to continue their discussions and consultations, conclude the implementation of what they agreed to and expand the arrangements to release more detainees soon. I reiterate my call for the unconditional release of all sick, wounded, elderly and children detainees as well as detained civilians, including women and journalists”, he added.

The Office of the Special Envoy for Yemen remains committed to support the parties’ efforts in implementing the Prisoners and Detainees Exchange Agreement. The Office expresses its gratitude to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for hosting this round of talks.