Summary and Conclusions: Roundtable on Protection in Yemen - Amman, Jordan 13-14 May 2019

INTRODUCTION

On 13-14 May 2019 in Amman, Jordan, the Protection Cluster Yemen hosted its second roundtable meeting on protection in Yemen. Participation comprised UN, NGOs, donors and diplomatic representatives in order to review the most recent developments on protection in Yemen and agree on strategic directions relating to programming, operations, advocacy and stakeholder engagement. Discussions were held under Chatham House rules. This note is intended to summarize the main discussions and conclusions.

PROTECTION SITUATION

The coordinators of the Protection Cluster and its Areas of Responsibility presented the key developments regarding civilian conflict and international humanitarian law (IHL), internal displacement, psychosocial support needs, negative coping mechanisms, and protection of children and women. Colleagues also provided an update on the situation related to mine action in Yemen. Recent developments highlighted included changing severity at the governorate level, civilian impact statistics relating to casualties and civilian infrastructure, new displacement in 2019, convergence of protection and overall humanitarian needs in key districts, grave child rights violations developments, mental health and psychosocial support and multi-layered vulnerability of women. Participants stressed the importance of age and gender disaggregated analysis across protection and other clusters, critical analysis of trends regarding child recruitment, economic empowerment as an entry point for genderbased violence programming, as well as addressing boys and men in gender-based violence responses. Other points raised included closer review of economic, cultural and social rights violations, inclusion of victim assistance in the mine action response, use of CPIMS and GBVIMS, localization and humanitarian access, overall strategic directions related to monitoring and communicating protection with local authorities,

SUB-NATIONAL RESPONSE PLANS

The Protection Cluster presented its overall cluster response plan subdivided into regional and local protection situations with area-based analysis and response plans linked to the particular typology of needs, ranging from frontline conflict and trapped populations, to first line responses to protection and displacement, IDP collective sites and community-based responses. Among the protection situations highlighted included: civilian populations in al-Hudaydah City affected by conflict and risk of being trapped, frontline districts in Hudaydah and Hajjah affected by conflict and access constraints, and first line response locations near frontlines and displacement hosting locations, compared to mostly urban IDP hosting conditions in densely populated Sana’a, Amanat al-Asimah or Aden. These situations were profiled and presented through population planning figures, severity, as well as key analytics from civilian casualties, infrastructure damage, food insecure populations, and displacement dynamics. Participants discussed hub level coordination capacities and the importance of using the plans to build toward local or area-based implementation, humanitarian access by protection partners and by beneficiaries and particularly marginalized groups, and local service mappings and referral pathways. Cluster partners were also encouraged to focus on successes with a view to replication and on focusing on meaningful access.