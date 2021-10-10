Suffering of pregnant mothers – Eman “32”, Success Story – Deem for Development Organization - 2021

Due to the war and armed conflict in Yemen, the mother, Eman Mansour who is a 32-year-old woman forced to flee with her family to AlAsriya village, Mawiyah district, Ta'izz Gov. The family financial condition is very difficult, as her husband has been unemployed for more than three months. Eman is pregnant at the end of her ninth month with her fourth child. When Eman known through other mothers who benefited from free basic emergency obstetric and newborn care (BEmONC), in the presence of a specialized medical team in Mawiyah Rural Hospital affiliated to Deem for Development Organization, funded by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). Due to her pregnancy pain increased, Eman and her husband decided to go to the hospital to receive the free health services and ensure her health condition. Eman arrived at the hospital and was well received and entered the obstetric emergency department. When she was examined, the midwife was surprised that Eman was at the end of her ninth month, and she was in labor, and she might give birth at any moment. Since the beginning of the displacement and pregnancy, Eman did not visit any previous health facility to follow up on her pregnancy and ensure the health of her fetus and this is because the family hard financial condition, as well as her husband's inability to bear the expenses of transportation to go to any health facility. When the midwife talked with Eman, the midwife informed her that she should stay in the hospital due to she might give birth at any moment. Eman answered with tears in her eyes and said, “I want to give birth at home because we can't bear the costs of giving birth here”. The midwife reassured her that the costs of childbirth and medicines are provided with free of cost. The necessary medical tests were carried out for Eman by the medical staff as well as, medicines were provided to her. Four hours later, the birth took place, and Eman and her newborn were saved. When the family left the hospital, Eman said while carrying her baby, “I did not know that my day was too close to deliver my baby, thanks to Allah that I arrived with my husband in time to the hospital, and thanks for the intervention of Deem's medical team.”