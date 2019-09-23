23 Sep 2019

Sudan and Yemen: why strengthening collaboration, fostering trust and sharing risk is key

Report
from ODI - Humanitarian Practice Network
Published on 23 Sep 2019

by Simon O'Connell

Sana’a, Darfur and New York: you may wonder what connects these three places? Next week, Yemen and Sudan will be two countries – amongst others – on the agenda for the UN General Assembly (UNGA), New York’s annual arena for global dialogue. I and many others from the humanitarian community will be there to talk about what more can be done to address both immediate, almost unprecedented levels of humanitarian need, and the root causes fuelling so many of the protracted crises in today’s world.

