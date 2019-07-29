29 Jul 2019

A successful future for a troubled boy

Report
from National Foundation for Development and Humanitarian Response
Published on 29 Jul 2019 View Original

A 13-year-old boy (who we will refer to as AAA), faced a dark and frightening future when was taken to prison after assaulting another child of the same age with a white weapon. AAA was selling Qat in A l Had Souq in the District of Wasab to help his family, when he got into an altercation with one of his friends. He could have killed this other boy with a white weapon. The father of the victim insisted on taking AAA to prison and taking legal action. He did not want to accept any other solution to discuss the case amicably, until the community center in Al Had city in Dhamar governorate intervened.

The Community Center had a great impact in bringing the parents of the victim and the parents of AAA together to resolve the issues amicably. This preserved the brotherly relationship between them and avoided sending AAA to prison, which would have meant the loss of his future and life .

The National of Foundation Development and Humanitarian Response (NFDHR) is implementation a project to protect the most vulnerable people in the Wassab district funded by the Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF). This project thankfully funds the Community Centers referred to above.

The Community Center has worked to provide child protection services to the AAA and the victim, as well as legal protection services and psychological support services to deal with their aggressive behavior.

AAA and his family were very happy for this help and support, which meant he was able to go to school, perform his exams and avoid a problem that almost destroyed his future. His spirits and hopes are high for a successful future.

