Success story: WASH for health

Success Story of Al Qnaza'a Village Project, At Tuhayta District, Al Hudaydah Gov.

WASH for Health

At Tuhayta is one of the worst-affected Districts in Al Hudaydah Governorate when it comes to water scarcity, food shortages, and severe malnutrition. What added insult to injury is the armed conflict, which becomes worse day after day. So far, the residents of At Tuhayta encounter a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation since the district is situated in three front lines known as "The Triangle of Death". Not only do the populations suffer from poverty, war, and deterioration of basic services but they also endure the encroachment of sand, which occasionally affects the arrival of necessary and vital supplies.

Moreover, the threat of Cholera and Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) still looms over At Tuhayta District. Where essential services such as WASH are not available or accessible, people are more susceptible to WASH-related illness and death. What makes the matters worse is the open wells, where most of the inhabitants trek long distances to reach them in search of water, in which they end up with contaminated water from those exposed boreholes.

“It’s been years that we are all suffering the consequences of the uncovered and unclean wells. We get infected with cholera and other diseases,” says Yahya Fadhl Mezjaji, a 59-year-old resident of Al Qnaza'a Village, At Tuhayta District, “and we used to walk more than 9 km to reach the nearest borehole, which is not covered too and all the animals nearby drink of it.”

The majority of inhabitants in Al Qnaza'a Village measured to be the poorest, in which they cannot afford to buy 2,000L of clean water (Water Truck). "Hardly a week goes by without one of my children suffering from severe diarrhea as a result of water pollution, '' says Al-Hajj Yahya Mezjaji, "safe sources of water are not available, and I barely make a living to feed my family; therefore, I am unable to buy clean water." He adds, "What I get most of the time is contaminated water from the exposed wells."

BFD (Building Foundation for Development) funded by YHF (Yemen Humanitarian Fund) has been scaling up its response in water, sanitation, and hygiene to prevent and control diseases. Consequently, BFD could help 8,153 inhabitants of Al Qnaza'a Village, At Tuhayta District by constructing an elevated reservoir with a capacity of 100 m3, installing water networks to each HH (Household) with a length of 8,100 m3, and installing a solar energy system that produces 34125 Watt. Most importantly, BFD cleaned Al Qnaza'a borehole and conducted pumping tests, in which the yield was determined to be 12 L/S.

Currently, the populations of Al Qnaza'a Village breathe a sigh of relief since clean water reaches every HH with quantities no less than 37L per person, which rest assured that the outbreak of cholera has been reduced due to the clean water. “It is apparent that the spread of cholera has been decreased, before one month of BFD intervention the cholera cases were 244, and after one month of BFD’s intervention the cholera cases became 131.” Dr. Ayash Mushikhi said, the manager of the nearest health center in Al Qnaza'a Village, “Al Soeeq Center.”

“Getting clean water was a pipe dream, but now, the dream becomes real, and the clean water is at my door.” Al-Hajj Yahya Mezjaji said. He continued saying, “I couldn’t be happier that my nine children won’t be infected with cholera since we have clean water, and we will no longer trek long distances to fetch a few liters of water.” All in all, BFD fights every day to prevent cholera from spreading further by rehabilitating as well as installing of urban and rural WASH systems and ensuring delivery of clean water to thousands of people across Yemen.