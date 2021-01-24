Success Story: "Sana"... A Candle of Hope that Never Extinguishes

In the worst-affected areas of Al Hudaydah Gov, such as Alluhyah and Al Qanawis Districts, only one in three students can continue their education and less than a quarter of all teach- ers are present in schools.

"I am pleased that I got school kits, simultaneously, I am very excited that I will study in a new class instead of a hut," Sana says.

Sana Ahmed, a nine-year-old girl, is one of the students who continue their education; yet, she is suffering from the blazing sun since she is studying in an open hut.

Sana was determined to fulfill her dream, which is having access to education that meets her aspirations and grows with her day after day. She preferred to strive hard and study under the hot sun without giving up or retreat- ing despite all the circumstances that stood a stumbling block in her path.

“I feel sorry when I see the little students, studying in the schoolyard in some huts, it hurts me a lot,” Ibrahim Maqrni expresses, the Director of Al Wifaq School. He also added saying, “I could not be happier when I heard that an organization will come to our district in order to build class- rooms.”

In response to the devastating education status in Alluhyah and Al Qanawis Districts, Building Founda- tion for Development (BFD), and its partner the Nor- wegian Refugee Council (NRC), supported by Educa- tion Cannot Wait Fund (ECW), conducted Emergency Response in Education in the most prioritized IDP Hosting Sites in Al Hudayda Gov.

The response aims to enable quick recovering of educational services in the two targeted districts by distributing school kits, as well as constructing and rehabilitating classrooms and WaSH facilities.

Currently, Sana studies in 2nd-grade with her class- mates at Al Wifaq School, where all of them felt over- joyed after getting the school kits.

The distribution of school kits was one of the most effective activities that aimed to return students to schools, including the IDPs, after the challenges they faced due to the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The Education Response was able to fulfill a dream of more than 3,900 displaced and most vulnerable students, including Sana Ahmed.

Smiles spread across the faces of those students, and they became pleased and more enthusiastic to con- tinue their studies so that each one of them would grow up and have a role in building his society. What's more, the Education Response provided 134 teachers with teachers' kits at the 7 schools in the two districts.

“Students and teachers got school kits, which reflected positively on the process of education, and the only thing that we are waiting for is completing the construction of Al Wifaq School.” Ibrahim Maqrni says.

All in all, education must be a birthright for every child in Yemen and not tampered with, no matter what the situation of the country is.