Success Story: “Implementing Education Activities Brought Back Hope to the Teachers and IDP Students ”

BFD, funded by ECW through the NRC, was able to fulfill a dream of more than 4,200 IDP and most vulnerable students, as well as 134 teachers in Al Qanawis and Alluheyah Districts – Al Hudaydah Gov, by implementing the following activities:

Constructed 22 new TLSs.

Rehabilitated 33 old classrooms.

Constructed/Rehabilitated WaSH Facilities, including gender sensitive for 26 latrines with cleaning materials.

Provided students with hygiene kits/cleaning materials and promoted hygiene activities.

Provided schools with learning and TLS/Schools kits, furniture, and solar energies.

Provided volunteer teachers with incentives.

Conducted pieces of training that lasted for 34 days for teachers, FMCs, and MoE staff.