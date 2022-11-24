Striving To Reduce The Life-threatening Malnutrition - RDP Success Story - Nov, 2022

Nutrition is crucial to human welfare, however, a massive number of people are adversely affected by poor nutrition, children in particular. Parents’ main concern is the children’s welfare, but unfortunately not all of them can afford diverse healthy food and sufficient nutrient intake for their children.

In Fara Al-Udayn district, Ibb governorate, poverty-stricken families don’t have enough cash to spend on food and satisfy their basic living needs. Their situation has been worsened even more since the crisis began in 2015, relying on two meals a day which constitutes a threat to their health and proper development. Insufferably, hunger and poor nutrition are both major issues behind acute malnutrition. As a case in point, Sondos, a child at the age of 17 months, has been struggling with severe acute malnutrition as she lives with her parents under the poverty line in Al-Akhmas sub-district, Fara Al-Udayn district.

In April, 2022, RDP-supported CNVs were doing MUAC screening for all children under 5 in the second and third catchment areas, providing nutrition assistance and counselling, sensitizing women about the risks of malnutrition, and referring malnutrition cases to health centers/units nearby to receive therapeutic nutrition. The CNVs found Sondos, the 17-month-old child, severely malnourished where her MUAC showed 11.9 and had to be referred to Al-Akhmas health center for therapeutic treatment.

Upon their arrival to the HF, Sondos has been enrolled to the OTP program as she had severe acute malnutrition without complications. Taghreed, RDP’s CNV, followed up the case for almost 10 weeks. In late June, 2022, the child’s condition was improved, being discharged from the OTP and TSFP with full recovery from acute malnutrition. Happily, life returned to the soul of the grieving mother when seeing health revive her baby.

Since June, Sondos has been benefiting from blanket supplementary feeding program, supported by WFP, to prevent her from further deterioration of malnutrition and to protect her well-being. Thanks to WFP for their endless support which has saved hundreds of thousands of children from falling even deeper into acute malnutrition, and decreased the total rate of malnourished children in Yemen.