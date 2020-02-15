Strikes kill scores of civilians in Al Jawf Governorate

Sana’a, 15 February 2020 – Preliminary field reports indicate that on 15 February as many as 31 civilians were killed and 12 others injured in strikes that hit Al Hayjah area of Al Maslub District in Al Jawf Governorate.

“We share our deep condolences with the families of those killed and we pray for the speedy recovery of everyone who has been injured in these terrible strikes,” said Ms. Lise Grande, Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen.

“So many people are being killed in Yemen—it’s a tragedy and it’s unjustified. Under international humanitarian law parties which resort to force are obligated to protect civilians. Five years into this conflict and belligerents are still failing to uphold this responsibility. It’s shocking.”

Humanitarian partners deployed rapid response teams to provide first aid to the victims, many of whom are being transferred to hospitals in Al Jawf Governorate and Sana’a for treatment. Partners are also providing support to the health facilities which are treating the injured. An NGO medical mobile team has been deployed and a second mobile team is being dispatched shortly.

Armed clashes since mid-January have escalated in several districts in Marib, Al Jawf and Sana’a governorates, forcing at least 4,700 families to flee. Humanitarian partners are providing emergency food, hygiene supplies, shelter material, life-saving water, nutrition and protection services to people who need help in these areas.

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis with nearly 80 per cent of the population in need of some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Ten million people are a step away from famine and 7 million people are malnourished.