Strikes kill more than ten people in Taizz [EN/AR]

Sana’a, 25 May 2019 – On 24 May 2019, twelve civilians were reported killed when a strike hit a fuel station in Mawiyah District, east of Taizz City in Taizz Governorate. The dead include seven children. Two other injured people are being treated in a local hospital.

“Innocent lives continue to be lost in Yemen because of this conflict,” said Ms. Lise Grande, Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen. “We offer our deep condolences to the bereaved families and condemn this attack, as we condemn all violations of international humanitarian law.”

This is the second such attack during the holy month of Ramadhan. Nine days ago, dozens of people, including children and health workers, were injured and killed when strikes hit Sana’a. During the first quarter of the year, more than 900 civilian casualties have been reported.

“The real numbers are almost certainly higher,” said Ms. Grande. “The parties must realise that they are accountable for every man, woman and child killed or injured in this senseless conflict. No one is above the laws of war.”

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Nearly 80 per cent of the total population, 24.1 million people, requires some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Despite a difficult operating environment, 131 international and national partners worked across Yemen in the first two months of 2019, to respond to the most acute needs.

The 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) requires US$4.2 billion to assist more than 20 million Yemenis including 10 million people who rely entirely on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs each month. As of today, the operation is only 22 per cent funded. Humanitarian agencies are appealing to donors to provide funds as quickly as possible.