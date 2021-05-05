Strengthening data quality and reporting from small-scale surveys in humanitarian settings: A case study from Yemen, 2011–2019

Thomas Jideofor Ogbu and Debarati Guha-Sapir

Background

Since the beginning of the ongoing conflict in 2015, the humanitarian crisis in Yemen has continued to deteriorate, negatively affecting all aspects of life in the country. Lack of food, decreasing access to safe water and sanitation services, and a dysfunctional health system continue to be the harsh and deadly realities of daily life. In 2013, child deaths occurred at a rate of 53/1000 live births, but by 2016 had increased by 7.2%. At the end of 2019, more than three million were internally displaced persons (IDPs) and over 24 million were in need of humanitarian assistance. While the expected deaths from direct and indirect causes at the end of 2019 is 233,000 deaths and children under the age of five accounted for 60% of these deaths.

Further complicating the situation, disease runs rampant, as health facilities are inaccessible or plagued with shortages of medicine, vaccines, electricity and health care workers. As a result, severe outbreaks of vaccine preventable and other diseases occur regularly. For example, measles outbreaks are frequent with 6641 cases reported between 2017 and 2018, suggesting a breakdown of regular vaccination coverage. A simultaneous outbreak of diphtheria, a relatively rare disease today, reported 1294 cases. Finally, a cholera epidemic, a deadly disease in undernourished children, broke out in Yemen with more than 1 million suspected cases between April and December 2017. The severity of such outbreaks is difficult to assess as many deaths occur at home and remain unreported. Humanitarian organizations use small-scale surveys to fill such gaps and estimate mortality rates in affected communities, with the aggregation of this data creating a more accurate picture of a crisis. Here, the methodological and reporting quality of these surveys are central to providing accurate and reliable data for reporting to donors and other stakeholders involved.

In Yemen, available national level data are often inadequate and outdated — the last census is from 2004 while the most recent Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) is from 2013. Humanitarian aid programmes increased substantially since 2015, and are now in their fifth year of operations. They often lack useful evidence and credible field data essential for assessing the severity of the situation and equally importantly required for targeted and impactful interventions. Typically, mortality rates and other indicators, such as prevalence of common childhood diseases or vaccination coverage, are key inputs for decision-making and increasingly are collected through small-scale surveys. In the past, these surveys have mainly focused on nutrition and mortality assessments among children < 5 years of age to produce estimates of crude death rates (CDR), under-five death rates (U5DR), morbidity rates, and other household related indicators (e.g. water, sanitation, and hygiene variables).

In severe humanitarian crises, U5DR is a common indicator for setting priorities and assessing needs. These rates, measured against baseline estimates, provide insights into the effect of interventions aimed at containing mortality. As data gets increasingly rare from these settings, the use of estimates from small-scale surveys allows for the evaluation of trends and impacts of key nutritional and health indicators. The advantages of these surveys are that they are cost-effective, easy, quick to deploy in affected areas, and have a rapid turnaround time. Most are cross-sectional surveys using cluster samplings and are based on the now widely used ‘Standardized Monitoring and Assessment for Relief and Transitions’ (SMART) methodology. Statistically stable sampling methods and adequate sample sizes are essential to obtain representative and accurate results. In addition, a key aspect for the findings to be credible and validated is a scientific and complete presentation of survey methods and results. There are on-going efforts to strengthen the quality of these surveys, which are an invaluable data source and serves the humanitarian community. More importantly, the results of these surveys and their reliability underwrite critical decisions on where and when to provide lifesaving aid. Operational researchers increasingly use this source of secondary data for identifying patterns and measuring trends. Any inherent methodological weaknesses related to application in the field can detract from the quality of their results and compromise decisions. Finally, these surveys and their management represent a fair proportion of humanitarian aid resources with a push towards efficiency and credibility.

Recognizing fully that the realities in humanitarian settings pose severe challenges to conduct field surveys, our focus of this paper is to identify critical methodological and reporting weaknesses that are easy to correct and would improve substantively the quality of the results. It is not an exhaustive critical sweep of all drawbacks in this approach.