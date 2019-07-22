Stories from Yemen: Helping Yemenis Survive the Crisis

Food insecurity. Famine. Starvation. The dire reality facing the Yemeni people is caused by a war that has been devastating the country for over four years. The war has crippled an already-ailing economy, caused mass displacement, disrupted salary payments, hiked food and fuel prices, paralysed the delivery of key services, and led to a deadly cholera epidemic.

The Yemen Emergency Crisis Response Project (ECRP) is a US$ 400 million IDA funded project, implementated by UNDP through two key local service delivery institutions - the Social Fund for Development (SFD), and the Public Works Project (PWP). Despite the protracted conflict, these two institutions have been able to continue their community-based services while working in tandem with humanitarian partners across the country for the benefit of the people of Yemen.

The impact of ECRP across Yemen has been tremendous, helping the Yemeni people regain access to key services, earning wages to allow them to purchase basic necessities for themselves and their families, and – most importantly – restoring their dignity.