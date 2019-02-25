Stories from the field: The Yemen Humanitarian Fund

BACK TO SCHOOL

Al-Atta for Relief & Development (ARD)

In Alzubiah sub-district, Almagrabah village, girls live a difficult life in harsh conditions. Water shortages in the small village are very severe. It takes hours to get to the nearest source.

Ghadah1 , a 10-year old girl lives here. She is the oldest of her siblings and studies in Grade 4.

On many days, she can be seen leading her donkey loaded with water jerry cans. Her mother, who leads another donkey, accompanies Sabah and her three younger sisters. “I study in the fourth grade,” she explains. “I know that I am the smartest student in all the stages.

Unfortunately, I could not get the first place among my classmates because I am so absent. I have to help my mother bring water whenever I get out of the house.

I miss school two or three days a week to bring water from the well.

I try to compensate by asking my teachers and colleagues.” Ghadah’s village was in the area selected by Al-Atta Relief & Development (ARD) to install a water network with funding from the Yemen Humanitarian Fund.

When told about a project that in the near future will bring water to her house, she said she would be able to stick to her school work every day and be the most outstanding.

After the installation of two water networks in Alzubiah, which connected 858 families (over 6,000 people) to water, ARD reconnected with Ghadah as she ran out of her house when she saw the organization staff passing close to her house. She was wearing clean clothes and thanked them for fulfilling their promise: “Since the arrival of the water, I have not lost a single hour on collecting water and I don’t miss school anymore!”

Amani is a 9-year old girl from a marginalized group living in Shareef, a village of Alzubia which suffers from drought most of the year and is far away from the nearest water well. People use donkeys or travel long distances on foot to fetch water.

Amani told us how she would feel sad seeing young girls wearing school clothes and laughing on their way to school while she was walking long distances with her daily companion, the family donkey, to look for water: “ “If my family did not need me to collect water every day, I could go to school and prove that marginalized people can study and succeed like the rest of the children”. 2 Names have been changed Amani’s village was also part of the villages selected to be equipped with water networks as part of the YHF-funded project.

ARD explained to her that the project would bring water to the village and promised her to help her to enroll in the school despite her late age. Amani was shocked and did not believe this was possible.

During the project implementation, ARD staff got in touch with Amani’s family and the village school, and they were able to persuade the school to accept her as a regular student.

Amani is now studying in the first grade and no longer dreams of wearing school uniform and going with her classmates on the school road. Now her dream is to continue studying as a doctor in the future to prove that marginalized girls can do just as well as other girls.

Nahda Makers Organization (NMO)

“My wife and children used to spend most of the day going back and forth carrying heavy buckets and jerry cans filled with water on their heads or on our poor donkey” this is how Mr. Abdullah3 , 50 years-old and father of nine children, responded when asked about water availability in his village of Najd Al-Barad, in Al-Maqatera district of Lahj governorate, before the intervention of Nahda Makers Organization (NMO). “My children could not go to school because they were too busy bringing water for our basic needs”. Mr. Abdullah explained that because men would be busy working most of the day or in other governorates looking for job opportunities, women and children would carry the burden of walking about three-hours distance to bring the water.

Another villager, Mr. Rashad, also 50, said the village had seen incidents of women leaving their houses to bring water for their babies; however, because the journey is too long, and the children would stay home alone without a caretaker, the women would arrive home to find their babies had passed away.

The village of Najd Al-Barad, where Mr. Rashad and Mr. Abdullah live, was one of the areas where NMO, with funding from the Yemen Humanitarian Fund, intervened to rehabilitate water systems.

NMO replaced the old submersible pump, rehabilitated the diesel generator and provided all needed equipment to restore the network.

NMO also established a community water committee and trained its members to manage, operate, and maintain their water supply scheme to ensure the sustainability of the project. Since the rehabilitation, more than 13,000 people have direct access to water. “Now, the water reaches my house and all of my children go to school”, Mr Abdullah concluded happily. The water reaches most of the villages in Najd Al-Barad and the people can now go on with their lives without worrying about going back and forth from one village to another in order to fill a 10-litre jerrycan.

UNICEF

Al Mukalla city has seen an increase in violence in the last years. For the two brothers Abdulkarim and Mohammad4, it was almost impossible to sleep at night without hearing the sound of bombs in their village.

Since their school had been occupied by armed groups, they stopped going to class and quickly, they stayed at home fearing for the next strike to happen. Like many other families, the two brothers and their parents left the village to find shelter in a safer place.

A caseworker who visited the family realized how much the conflict impacted the psychological health of the two brothers and the Case Management System (CMS) team, which is supported by UNICEF to assess and deal with child protection cases, organized several psychosocial sessions to help them overcome the scares of the war. They also referred them to the Child Friendly Space.

Through various activities, the animators made a real difference for the two children and once the two brothers felt safe enough and gained confidence, the CMS arranged for their reintegration into school. Abdulkarim and Mohammad are now happy and back to class and pick up where they left off.

From January to October 2018, a total of 8,478 children were reached with critical child protection services, including case management and victim assistance, thanks to the efforts of UNICEF and the support of contributing donors, such as the Yemen Humanitarian Fund.

CHOLERA RESPONSE

CARE

Farah is an 8-year-old girl living in Amsorra village in the Mudeyah District of Abyan Governorate.

The area is mountainous and inaccessible by road; the centre of the district, is between a two and three hour walk away. Due to the prevalence of cholera and cases of acute watery diarrhea (AWD), CARE targeted Mudeyah and Khanfir districts in Abyan with its Cholera Prevention and Response Project. As part of the project, CARE trained 40 community volunteers to conduct hygiene promotion activities with local communities to raise awareness about key hygiene issues and cholera/AWD prevention and transmission. Community volunteers showed a real commitment to the project aims and conducted daily awareness sessions in villages like Amsorra. “I had faith that I could save children and others who had cholera”, said Mariam, one of the volunteers.

Farah’s case was identified during a daily awareness-raising session. Farah’s mother told the community volunteer team that her daughter had started to suffer with watery diarrhea the previous night, and that in the morning she had started to vomit.

The community volunteer team provided Farah with oral rehydration salts, however, she did not stop vomiting. The team then advised Farah’s family to take her to the main health center in Mudeyah for further treatment, advice that her family followed. The district health center confirmed Farah had cholera/AWD. After receiving the treatment for three days, Farah fully recovered. “I take great comfort that Allah chose to save Farah from cholera through me”, said an emotional Farah. Within a week, eight other people from the same area as Farah were treated for cholera in the health center.

Thanks to funding received from the Yemen Humanitarian Fund, CARE was able to reach 5,300 families with life-saving cholera awareness and hygiene promotion messaging, coupled with the distribution of hygiene kits.

FAMINE RESPONSE

Life Maker Meeting Place Organization (LMMPO)

Amal is a 40-year-old widow who lives with her father and five children in Al Suqnah District, Al Hudaydah Governorate and the sole bread-winner for her family. She struggles to find ways of meeting her family’s needs and works hard when opportunities arise. Yet however much Amal tries, what little she earns each month is barely enough to feed her family. “When one of my children got sick, I couldn’t afford medicine because the money I earn is only just enough to buy the flour we need every month” said Amal.

With funding from the Yemen Humanitarian Fund, national NGO Life Maker Meeting Place Organization (LMMPO) provided Amal’s family with food in three consecutive food distributions and with a hygiene kit.

The project has made a clear difference to Amal and her family: not only does the family now have more food, but the increase in their disposable income means they have been able to afford medicine and improve their shelter. The family house used to have no roof and Amal could not afford to buy a cover for it. She explained: “Our living conditions have improved since the project started: I can buy medicine when my children fall ill and take them to hospital, and I can afford to buy clothes and shoes for them. […] When it rained, we used to go to shelter in our neighbour’s house, but now I have been able to buy a roof cover so we don’t need to run to my neighbour anymore.” Over 25,500 vulnerable people like Amal benefitted from emergency food assistance and hygiene kits in AL-Suqnah and Al-Qanawes districts of Al Hudaydah Governorate through this project.

Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)

Ali’s family was displaced from Al Kadaha village, in Taizz Governorate, because of the conflict. Ali, 45, is responsible for the 12 people living with him, including one daughter with a disability. This family is poor and lives in a small unfurnished house.

The children go to a nearby school, but Ali could not afford enough study materials as he was spending the little money he had on food. With funding from the Yemen Humanitarian Fund, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) provided Ali with cash to buy food and included the family in its hygiene promotion programme.

Ali narrated his story below: “In 2015, the conflict reached our village in Al Kadaha. Missiles reached the village. If we stayed any longer, we would have died. We left our village heading to Al Misrakh district. and didn’t take anything except some clothes. I sold my goats and cows for a cheap price to cover the transportation costs in an overcrowded car.

My son’s wife got sick because of the hard journey. I was tired from carrying my daughter who cannot walk. Until now, we know nothing about our house. We hope we can go back one day, but we hear there is still a lot of conflict.

When we arrived here, we had nowhere to live and nothing to eat.

We got this house to live but it was completely empty. The neighbors gave us some bread and milk. We were eating when we could find food, but when we didn’t, we were ashamed to ask for help.

We thought about borrowing money but we didn’t know how to pay it back. Our clothes got so dirty.

We didn’t have soap or even jerry cans to bring water from the well. My son was 10 years old. I asked someone in the village to let him sell tomatoes on a donkey and he went to work.

When NRC came to the village, I participated in selecting the community committee although I am not from this village. After that, my family got assistance from the NRC.

I got the food cash assistance and it saved my family. I went to the market and bought flour, oil, rice and vegetables. Our situation got better month-by-month after the second and the third distribution. We could eat and my son stopped working.

After that, we got the hygiene and dignity kits. Finally, we were able to clean our clothes. We used jerry cans to bring water to the house.

The clothes we got suited my son’s wife. In our tradition, women wear a black baltu and hijab so when the dignity items came, she was able to go out again.

I used to attend cleaning awareness sessions to prevent disease alone.

After she received the baltu and hijab, my son’s wife could attend the sessions too.” As part of this project, as many as 21,000 people benefitted from emergency food assistance, 35,000 received hygiene kits, and 30,500 were reached with hygiene promotion activities across Taizz and Hajjah governorate

PREPAREDNESS

WFP / sub implementing partner SOUL for Development (SOUL)

“I feel sad when I remember how sick my child was. She was suffering from malnutrition and we were too poor to feed her,” said Samera1 from Alma’afer district, referring to her 2-year old daughter Ahlam. Ahlam was admitted to the Targeted Supplementary Feeding Programme (TSFP) run by national NGO SOUL for Development across three districts in Taizz Governorate that have some of the highest rates of malnutrition among children: Alma’afer, Alshamayteen and Almawasit. The project is part of a wider push by WFP to scale-up nutrition support across Yemen to prevent and treat acute malnutrition. The programme received US$20 million from the Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF) as part of a special allocation focused on humanitarian preparedness.

Ahlam weighed just 6.7 kgs when she was first brought to the WFP-supported health center in Alma’afer district, a fraction of what a child her age should weigh. She was treated with a ready-to-use supplementary food designed for malnourished children and she recovered reaching her target weight of 8.2 kg in 50 days. “We were desperate for this TSFP project,” said nutrition coordinator, Shakeep Almamary, in Alshamayteen district. “Most children here have moderate acute malnutrition and their health can easily deteriorate. But with this supplementary food we can provide them with the nutrition they need to stay healthy.” Lama, from Alshamayteen district, said the supplementary food she has received had helped keep her healthy during her pregnancy. “The supplementary food is very helpful. I feel like I’m getting better by the day. Our daily food was not as nutritious as it should be but as soon as I add the wheat soya blend to my meals, it provided the vitamins I needed”, said Lama during her third visit to Bani Omar Health Centre in Alshamayteen District.

At Heeb health center in Alshamayteen district, health worker Shafeek said the nutrition support was essential to prevent more women and children developing severe acute malnutrition, which does irreparable damage to a child’s development. “So many people came to our health facility in search of treatment but before this project, we could only treat cases of severe acute malnutrition and had no funding to treat moderate cases,” said Shafeek as he measured the circumference of a child’s arm as part of a malnutrition screening assessment. “Unfortunately, some of those with moderate acute malnutrition then developed severe acute malnutrition.

Many of the families were very poor and did not know when they would get their next meal. With the establishment of the WFP/ SOUL TSFP project the situation has improved, and many children and pregnant and nursing women suffering with moderate acute malnutrition have recovered.” The YHF funding will allow WFP and its implementing partners to treat 93,000 children and 52,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women suffering from moderate acute malnutrition. It will also provide blanket supplementary feeding to 307,000 children under age 2 and 240,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women who are at risk of malnutrition in 17 of Yemen’s 23 governorates.

AL-HUDAYDAH RESPONSE

UNDP

With funding from the Yemen Humanitarian Fund, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and its implementing partners have helped record numbers of people move to safety in the Al Hudaydah region.

The project supports the poorest, most vulnerable families with cash assistance to help them flee violence and move to safer areas. Cash is distributed through local commercial banks in selected areas.

With unprecedented access, the project has managed to reach households in isolated and conflict-torn areas that no other humanitarian actor has been able to reach.

Reema2, a widow from Al Hudaydah, said that the cash assistance is a huge support, and the best way of helping the community. “Our families can now escape the fighting and move to safer areas. The money is helping so many families who have lost their property and belongings and don’t have means to move to safety,” she added.

The project has already distributed YER 364,730,000 (approximately US$ 776,000), reaching 250,000 people in need out of 443,000 targeted – and this number is rapidly increasing.

UNFPA

Bushra is 24-years-old and 8 months pregnant. She comes from Al Duriahmi district in Al Hudaydah: “Our house was damaged from the fighting, so we decided to move to the city. Things are not better here either. Every time I hear bombing and airstrikes, I feel dizzy and develop a severe pain in my abdomen. I am very worried about my delivery. My husband is a cook but he does not have regular work. Our meals depend on his work, when he has work he buys us food, if not we have nothing to eat. During my pregnancy I have not had regular meals. I am happy at least I have access to this health facility now, it gives me some assurance that I will have a healthy baby soon.” states Bushra.

Like Bushra, 35-year-old Aida had to leave her home in Al Duriahmi as the fighting intensified and her house was damaged: “This is my first pregnancy. I was very scared of what would happen to my baby when we had to run from our homes. The war has made life really difficult for us. We cannot afford to even buy basic rations for the house.

My husband’s family is helping to cover some of our household costs, even then we cannot afford to buy meat and fruits, which I need during my pregnancy, sometimes I get to eat them once a week. The only good thing about moving from our home is being closer to this maternity centre. This is my first pregnancy so I want to give birth here. I feel my life and that of my child will be in safe hands with the care of the doctors here,” tells Aida.

With funding from the Yemen Humanitarian Fund, UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund delivered life-saving reproductive health equipment and medicines to Hodeida city, leading to the opening an expanded maternity wing in Al Thawra Hospital; the only referral hospital in Hodeida.

UNFPA has supported the hospital to ensure uninterrupted provision of maternal health services with the establishment of a 300 square meter maternity ward, which includes a fully equipped operating theatre, infant incubators and other essential life-saving equipment and medicines. In addition, more than 40 staff in the maternity and neonatology sections of the hospital are being supported by UNFPA with funding from the YHF, through incentives and operational support to ensure the continuity of these services.