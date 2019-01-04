Status of implementation of Security Council resolution 2451 (2018) (S/2018/1173) [EN/AR]

I. Introduction

On 21 December 2018, the Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2451 (2018), in which it endorsed the agreements reached by the Government of Yemen and the Houthis on the city and governorate of Hudaydah and the ports of Hudaydah, Salif and Ra’s Isa; an executive mechanism on activating the prisoner exchange agreement; and a statement of understanding on Ta‘izz.

The agreement on the city of Hudaydah and ports of Hudaydah, Salif and Ra ’s Isa includes an immediate ceasefire covering Hudaydah governorate and the mutual redeployment of forces from the city and the three ports to agreed locations outside the city and the ports within 21 days of the ceasefire entering into force; a commitment not to bring any military reinforcements into the city, the three ports and the governorate; and a commitment to remove any military manifestations from the city.

In line with the request of the parties, the Security Council, in resolution 2451 (2018), also authorized the Secretary-General to establish and deploy, for an initial period of 30 days from the date of adoption of the resolution, an advance team to monitor, support and facilitate the immediate implementation of the Stockholm Agreement. It also mandated the United Nations to chair the Redeployment Coordination Committee, charged with overseeing the ceasefire and the redeployment of forces.