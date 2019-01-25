Status of implementation of Security Council resolution 2451 (2018) - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/69) [EN/AR]

During the reporting period, mutual allegations of ceasefire violations continued. Alleged incidents were most commonly reported in front-line areas of the southern part of Hudaydah governorate, along key routes running from Houthi-held territory in the east to territory held by the Government of Yemen on the western coastal strip, and in contested areas of Hudaydah city. Most alleged incidents related to engagements involving direct and indirect fire.

The Durayhimi district, located to the south of Hudaydah city, continues to be the subject of most of the alleged incidents. Durayhimi is contested, with both parties controlling sections of the district along the approach to Hudaydah city. The Tuhayta ’, Jah and Hays districts were also the subject of several alleged incidents. In Hudaydah city, there was an increase in exchanges of fire from 12 to 14 January, with advance team personnel noting a significant volume of artillery fire on the evenings of 13 and 14 January. Its origins and the areas targeted could not immediately be verified. The Liaison and Coordination Mechanism was in contact with the parties to undertake de-escalation efforts. The Chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee also addressed the situation in his bilateral meetings with the respective Committee delegations, continuing to impress upon the parties the requirement to restrain their forces and uphold their commitments.