Statement from UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore: More violence in Yemen’s Hodeida will push children further into the abyss

NEW YORK, 21 September 2018 – “Renewed violence in Hodeida is yet another blow to peace efforts in Yemen, a country sliding further into chaos and misery.

“Escalating hostilities are putting thousands of children living in and around the area at imminent risk of injury or death. Airstrikes and ground fighting could also lead to new waves of displacement and interruptions to the supply of safe drinking water.

“As access to essential goods and services is already severely limited across much of Yemen, the impact of further violence could be catastrophic, with Hodeida Port being a critical point of entry for life-saving humanitarian supplies, fuel and commercial goods that much of the country depends on for survival.

“The world has issued loud and clear appeals for the port to be spared. These calls must be honored. The lives of tens of thousands of children are at stake.

“It is not too late to go back to the negotiating table and rally behind the UN Special Envoy’s peace efforts.

“At least 6,500 children have been killed or injured in Yemen since the conflict escalated three years ago. Only peace can put an end to this bloodshed. Until it comes, we call on maximum restrain from the parties to spare human life and allow for humanitarian access.”

