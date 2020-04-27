Statement by the UN special envoy for Yemen on developments in the South

Amman, 27 April 2020 - The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, is concerned by the 25 April declaration by the Southern Transitional Council (STC).

“The latest turn of events is disappointing, especially as the city of Aden and other areas in the south have yet to recover from flooding and are facing the risk of COVID-19”, said Mr. Griffiths.

He further called for expediting the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement, with the support of the Coalition led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The success of this agreement should deliver benefits to the people in the south, particularly in terms of improved public services and security.

“Now, more than ever, all political actors must cooperate in good faith, refrain from taking escalatory actions, and put the interests of Yemenis first”, stressed Mr. Griffiths. “The Riyadh Agreement provides for the participation of the STC in consultations on the final political solution to end the conflict in Yemen and serving the interests of Yemenis nation-wide,” he added.