22 Jan 2020

Statement by the UN Special Envoy for Yemen calling for de-escalation of violence

Report
from Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen
22 January 2020

Amman, 22 January 2020 - The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, is deeply alarmed by the latest round of violence in Yemen which resulted in the death of many innocent civilians.

Mr. Griffiths has been in contact with the parties reiterating his call for de-escalation.

Mr. Griffiths calls on all the parties involved to take all necessary measures to cease all military activities including movement of troops, airstrikes, missile and drone attacks.

He calls on the parties to adhere to the implementation of the initiatives they have undertaken to de-escalate and to further enhance these initiatives. Reduction of violence is crucial for sustaining the progress made so far on de-escalation.

“We all have to work towards advancing the peace process, not setting it backwards. Yemen has suffered enough”, he said.

