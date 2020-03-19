Statement by the UN Special Envoy for Yemen

Amman, 19 March 2020 - The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, is following with alarm the continuous military campaign in Al Jawf and Marib and the tragic toll it is taking on the lives of civilians and the prospects of peace.

“At a time when the world is struggling to fight a pandemic, the focus of the parties must shift away from fighting one another to ensuring that the population will not face even graver risks,” Mr. Griffiths said.

Since this latest military escalation started in January, the Special Envoy has consistently and repeatedly called on the parties for restraint, both privately and publicly. He has further engaged the parties in discussions about moving forward with a nation-wide, public and accountable de-escalation mechanism, and advancing tangible economic and humanitarian measures to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people and build confidence between the parties.

The Special Envoy reiterates his call to the parties to work with his office to achieve this common goal and act urgently to reverse this precarious course.

“The decision to continue the war is the decision of the parties. Peace is only possible if and when the parties make the responsible decision to put Yemenis first and lay down the arms," Mr. Griffiths stressed.