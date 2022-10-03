Statement from the UN Special Envoy on the negotiations to extend and expand the nationwide truce in Yemen [EN/AR]

“The truce that began on 2 April 2022 has offered a truly historic opportunity for Yemen. Building on the positive outcomes of the past six months, I submitted another proposal to the parties on 1 October to extend the truce for another six months, with additional elements.”

The proposal includes the payment of civil servant salaries and pensions, the opening of specific roads in Taiz and other governorates, additional destinations for flights to and from Sanaa airport, unhindered entry of fuel ships into Hudaydah port, strengthening deescalation mechanisms through the Military Coordination Committee and a commitment to urgently release detainees. It also includes the initiation of negotiations for a ceasefire, the resumption of an inclusive political process, and wider economic issues, including public services.

The UN Special Envoy regrets that an agreement has not been reached today, as an extended and expanded truce would provide additional critical benefits to the population. “I am grateful for the constructive engagement at the leadership level from both sides over the past weeks. And I appreciate the position of the Government of Yemen on engaging positively with my proposal. I will continue to work with both sides to try and find solutions.”

As negotiations continue, the UN Special Envoy calls on the parties to maintain calm and refrain from provocations or any actions that could lead to an escalation of violence. “I urge them to fulfill their obligation to the Yemeni people to pursue every avenue for peace. Ultimately, Yemenis need an end to the conflict through an inclusive political process and a negotiated settlement. I will continue my relentless efforts to engage with the parties to quickly reach an agreement on a way forward.”