Statement by the UN Special Envoy on Hudaydah (8 October 2020)

Geneva, 8 October 2020 - The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, is following with deep concern the recent military escalation in Hudaydah governorate and the reports of a number of casualties among the civilian population, including women and children.

“This military escalation not only constitutes a violation of the Hudaydah ceasefire agreement but it runs against the spirit of the ongoing UN-facilitated negotiations that aim to achieve a nationwide ceasefire, humanitarian and economic measures and the resumption of the political process," Mr. Griffiths said.

¨I have been engaging with all sides. I call on them to immediately stop the fighting, respect the commitments they made under the Stockholm agreement, and engage with UNMHA’s joint implementation mechanisms¨, Mr. Griffiths added.