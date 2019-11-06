06 Nov 2019

Statement by the Spokesperson on the latest developments regarding Yemen

Report
from European Commission
Published on 05 Nov 2019 View Original

The conclusion of the agreement between the Government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council reached in Riyadh under the auspices of Saudi Arabia is an important step towards de-escalation and peace for Yemen and for the region. Today the country is closer to reaching a negotiated and inclusive peace settlement that puts an end to the ongoing conflict, which has led Yemen to become the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The European Union encourages the signatory parties to seize this window of opportunity to resume work towards a negotiated and sustainable peace under the auspices of the United Nations, ensuring the involvement of all Yemenis in the de-escalation and reconciliation process. We will continue to provide support to the Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen in this regard.

The European Union reaffirms its commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Yemen and calls on all parties to bring an end to the suffering of the Yemeni people.

