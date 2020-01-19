19 Jan 2020

Statement by the Special Envoy for Yemen on Military Escalation

Report
from Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen
Published on 19 Jan 2020

Amman, 19 January 2020 - The Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths condemns the escalation of military activities in Sana’a, Sa’dah and Marib governorates where airstrikes, missiles and ground attacks reportedly took place. Of particular concern is the aerial attack that hit reportedly the Al-Estiqbal military camp in Marib city killing by first counts at least 80 soldiers.

“I have said before that the hard – earned progress that Yemen has made on de-escalation is very fragile. Such actions can derail this progress”, warned Mr. Griffiths. “I urge all parties to stop the escalation now and to direct their energy away from the military front and into the politics.”

“The negotiation tables are more effective than battlefields in resolving the conflict,” said Mr. Griffiths.

