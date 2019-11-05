Statement by Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths on the “Riyadh agreement”

I congratulate the Government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council on reaching an agreement on the way forward.

The signing of this agreement is an important step for our collective efforts to advance a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Yemen. Listening to southern stakeholders is important to the political efforts to achieve peace in the country.

I am grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for mediating successfully this agreement and for their strenuous diplomatic efforts.

I hope that this agreement will strengthen stability in Aden and the surrounding governorates and improve the lives of the citizens.