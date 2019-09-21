Statement by Special Envoy for Yemen on the Ansar Allah announcement

21 September 2019, New York - The Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, welcomes the initiative announced by Ansar Allah on 20 September, on the cessation of hostile military acts against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He also welcomes the expression of further openness towards the implementation of the Prisoner Exchange Agreement and the desire for a political solution to end the conflict.

The Special Envoy stresses the importance of taking advantage of this opportunity and moving forward with all necessary steps to reduce violence, military escalation and unhelpful rhetoric.

The implementation of this initiative by Ansar Allah in good faith could send a powerful message of the will to end the war.

"The Special Envoy reiterates his call on all parties to respect international humanitarian law, exercise restraint, and to spare Yemen from being drawn further into regional tensions, for the benefit of the Yemeni people."