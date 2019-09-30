30 Sep 2019

Statement by the Special Envoy for Yemen, 30 September 2019

Report
from Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen
Amman, 30 September 2019 - The Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, welcomes the initiative by Ansar Allah to unilaterally release detainees. He calls on all parties to ensure the safe return of the released detainees to their homes.

“I hope this step will lead to further initiatives that will facilitate the exchange of all the conflict-related detainees as per the Stockholm Agreement” Mr. Griffiths added.

“I also welcome the previous steps taken by the Government of Yemen and the Arab Coalition that led to the release of Yemeni minors and supported their reintegration with their families”, Mr. Griffiths said.

The Special Envoy calls on the parties to work together to expedite the release, transfer and repatriation of conflict-related detainees adding that the detainees and their families have endured profound pain and suffering. “I invite the parties to meet in the nearest opportunity and to resume the discussions on future exchange as per their commitments to the Stockholm agreement”, he said.

The Special Envoy expresses his gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for their valuable role in the release of the detainees.

