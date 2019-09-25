25 Sep 2019

Statement by the Special Envoy for Yemen, 25 September 2019

Report
from Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen
Published on 25 Sep 2019 View Original

Amman, 25 September 2019 - The Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths is saddened by the recent military activity that claimed once again the lives of scores of civilians, including children. “This is yet another heartbreaking event. ” Mr. Griffiths said.

The Special Envoy calls on all parties to seize the opportunity that lies ahead and to commit to it. “I urge all to take tangible and quick steps to reduce the violence, respect international humanitarian law and allow for a conducive environment for Yemen to return to a political process without delay .”

“Priority should be given to urgent humanitarian issues that would alleviate the suffering of millions of Yemenis who cannot afford food, basic commodities, travel and medical treatment,” added the Special Envoy.

The Special Envoy is confident that any steps taken to de-escalate tensions and improve the lives of Yemeni men, women and children will be supported by the international community. “Yemen needs to break from this vicious cycle of violence now and be safeguarded from the recent tensions in the region that could risk its prospects for peace.” Mr. Griffiths said.

The Special Envoy reiterates that the solution to the war in Yemen is a political settlement based on partnerships, neighborly relationships and building the state institutions in line with the three references.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.