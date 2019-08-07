Statement by the Special Envoy of the Secretary General for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, on the escalations in Aden

Amman, 07 August 2019 – I am alarmed by the military escalations in Aden today, including reports of clashes in the vicinity of the Presidential Palace. I am also deeply concerned by the recent rhetoric encouraging violence against Yemeni institutions.

Escalations of violence will contribute to instability and suffering in Aden and will deepen Yemen’s political and social divisions.

I call on the parties involved to abandon violence and engage in dialogue to resolve differences. I also urge all those with influence to de-escalate the situation and ensure the protection of civilians.