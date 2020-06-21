Statement by the Special Envoy on recent military escalation in Yemen

Amman, 21 June 2020 - The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, strongly denounces the continued military escalation across Yemen, particularly the recent increasing hostilities in the governorates of Ma’rib and Al Jawf.

The Special Envoy notes that the escalation goes against the spirit of the ongoing UN-facilitated negotiations. These negotiations are aimed at reaching agreement between the Parties on: a nation-wide Ceasefire; humanitarian and economic measures to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people; and a commitment to resume the political process aimed at comprehensively ending the conflict.

“I once again urge the Parties to de-escalate, give peace a chance, and continue to engage constructively with the UN efforts to reach an agreement. I hope they will refrain from the misguided quest for territorial gain, which can only bring more violence and suffering to Yemen." Mr. Griffiths said.

Ma’rib is a haven for hundreds of thousands of displaced Yemenis and has been an island of relative stability and calm during over five years of conflict. It is rich in resources that are vital for the survival and wellbeing of Yemenis in many other governorates.

“This military escalation is unjustified and runs counter to the hopes of Yemeni men and women for peace. It makes the daily struggle for survival in Yemen even harder and impedes efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak devastating the country,” Mr. Griffiths said.