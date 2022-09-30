Statement by the Secretary-General on the Nationwide Truce in Yemen

Over the past six months, the Government of Yemen and the Houthis have taken important and bold steps towards peace by agreeing to, and twice renewing, a nationwide truce negotiated by the United Nations. With the 2 October deadline for another extension quickly approaching, I strongly urge the Yemeni parties not only to renew but also to expand the truce’s terms and duration, in line with the proposal presented to them by my Special Envoy, Hans Grundberg.

The truce, which first came into effect on 2 April 2022, has brought the longest period of relative calm since the beginning of the war. Over the past six months, it has delivered tangible benefits and much needed relief to the Yemeni people, including a significant reduction in violence and civilian casualties country-wide, an increase in fuel deliveries through Hudaydah port, and the resumption of international commercial flights to and from Sana’a for the first time in almost six years.

Yet more needs to be done to achieve its full implementation, including reaching an agreement on the reopening of roads in Taiz and other governorates and the payment of civil service salaries, would further improve the day-to-day life of ordinary Yemenis. In parallel, work on long-term political, economic and military issues, as proposed by my Special Envoy, would signal a significant shift towards finding lasting solutions.

I strongly urge the parties to seize this opportunity. This is the moment to build on the gains achieved and embark on a path towards the resumption of an inclusive and comprehensive political process to reach a negotiated settlement to end the conflict. The United Nations will spare no efforts to support the parties in this endeavour.

This is a time for all leaders to prioritize the needs and aspirations of the Yemeni people and act in the national interest of Yemen. This is the time to choose peace for good.