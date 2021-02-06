Statement: Reacting to reports that the US Government intends to revoke the designation of Ansar Allah as a Terrorist Organisation

Reacting to reports that the US Government intends to revoke the designation of Ansar Allah as a Terrorist Organisation, Yemen Country Director for the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Mohamed Abdi, said: “We welcome the decision by the US Government to revoke these designations which would have had catastrophic humanitarian consequences and hampered our ability to get food, fuel, medicines and aid into the country. This is a sigh of relief and a victory for the Yemeni people, and a strong message from the US that they are putting the interests of Yemeni’s first. Along with President Biden’s announcement that he will be ending US support for the war in Yemen, this is a rare glimpse of hope for a country where six years of brutal war has killed and maimed tens of thousands of people, destroyed houses, farms, markets, schools and hospitals, and pushed civilians to the cliff edge of famine.

The Biden Administration has a historic opportunity to change the US’ role in Yemen, from arms broker under the previous administration, to peace maker. It now has a chance to mobilise the world to push for an immediate nationwide ceasefire, pressure the conflict parties back to the negotiating table, restore US funding to all parts of Yemen to help end the misery and suffering, and find a just and lasting peace for the Yemeni people. Yemeni’s need solidarity from the US Government and today they got it.”

